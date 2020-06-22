Will Smith Cries While Talking About The Complexities Of Fatherhood With Wife Jada Pinkett

Hollywood megastar Will Smith sat down on the red couch with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and spoke about fatherhood. In the episode of Red Table Talk, Will Smith stated that he was just 24 years old when his first child was born. He even spoke about how he wanted to be a father since he was 6 years old. In the episode, he also spoke about him thinking that he will be a better dad than his father.

While talking about the time when his first son, Trey was born, Will Smith stated that he felt the weight of parenting. Smith revealed that from the time they brought his son Trey Smith from the hospital he felt the real weight of parenting. He stated that he and his then-wife Sheree Zampino brought Trey home and put him in his bassinet and as Sheree went to sleep, Will Smith was terrorised.

Will Smith's Instagram

He can be heard saying that, “It was like, ‘I’m totally responsible for this life.’ I just couldn’t stop going in and checking. I was like ‘oh, no.’ I got to make sure that he is breathing. I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now. Like, ‘I can’t do it. I’m not the guy.’ Oh man, I just knew I didn’t know nothing.”

In the first part of the interview, Will Smith revealed that he wanted to be a father since he was 6 years old. In the interview, he can be heard saying, “From the time I was six years old, I wanted to be a father. I loved how my family was but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father’s parenting that I wanted to correct. By the time I was ten years old, I remember looking at my father and thinking that I could do it better than him.”

When Jada Pinkett asked him why he felt he could do a better job than his father, Will Smith added, “My father had a little bit of a temper. I was a gentle kid, like, I was not a kid that you had to slap or punch or beat. So growing up in a household where physical aggression was approved of, that really chaffed my hide. That hurt my spirit.”

While talking about his experience of fatherhood, Will Smith stated that when he was young he would often think that when he was a parent he would do better than his father, however, he disclosed when he reached that point he was petrified. He stated, “I’m shaking him to make sure he is breathing. It hit me how fragile parenting is. Just in that moment, I could see all of the spectacular lessons what my father had instilled in me. I was like there’s no way, I’m not that good.”

Will Smith’s family

Will Smith has been married to actor Jada Pinkett Smith for over 20 years. The couple has two kids, Jaden Smith, 21 and Willow Smith, 19. He was previously married to Sheree Zampino and has a son Trey Smith, 27, with her.

