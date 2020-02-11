Jennifer Lopez's Song 'On The Floor' Completes 9 Years; Check Out Her Then And Now Pics

Jennifer Lopez, who gave a smashing performance at the Superbowl halftime show alongside Shakira a few days ago, recently shared an Instagram post mentioning her 9 year anniversary of On The Floor. The song that featured Pitbull was released in 2011 and completed its 9 years on February 10, 2020. Take a look at JLo's Instagram post on the completion of 9 years of her chart-topping song On The Floor.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez: Some Of Her Best TV Shows To Binge-watch

Jennifer Lopez's photos 9 years back

These are some of JLo's pics from the songs that were released 9 years back.

ALSO READ| Check Jennifer Lopez's Adorable Blended Family Portraits On Instagram

Here are the pic and video from her another song that released in the same year. The song is titled Papi and plots around the storyline of magic and love.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez To Tie The Knot This Summer? Find Out

The song I'm Into You showed the sultry side of the Latino actor-singer. Check out the song which was also released in the year 2011.

Jennifer Lopez's photos now

Jennifer Lopez keeps herself fit and healthy and looks no older than a 20-year-old. Take a look at these pics that justify how the On The Floor singer has aged so gracefully. The singer looks ravishing in this green shimmery outfit posing for a perfect candid picture.

The full-length black sequined pant-suit that she donned for her performance at the Elvis Star Tribute looked gorgeous on her.

The one-legged Versace jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals looked mesmerising.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's 5 Best Movies That Are Ideal For Your Next Binge-watch Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.