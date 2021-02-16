How Kate Winslet Assisted Her Co-star As An Intimacy Coordinator During An Intimate Scene

As the audience is waiting to watch one of the latest Kate Winslet's shows named Mare of Easttown, she recently talked about an instance of a sex-scene being filmed on the shoots of Mare in Easttown and added how she came to the rescue of her co-star who essayed the role of her daughter in the movie.

How Kate Winslet became an intimacy coordinator in Mare in Easttown

A first look at Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet and debuting April 18 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/6GmyfEPfLm — HBO (@HBO) February 10, 2021

According to an article by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Kate Winslet talked about her upcoming HBO series, Mare in Easttown and stated how she became an intimacy coordinator for one of her co-stars from the movie. She stated in the interview by How I Found My Voice, that she will be essaying the role of Mare Sheehan who is the mother of Angourie Rice and later added how she stepped in to assist her during her sex-scene.

She added that Rice was 19 years old and when he had to do an intimate-scene in the film, she decided that she wouldn’t stay far from her. She added that as there were no clothes that had to come off in the scene, nobody on the set considered bringing an intimacy coordinator. Then Kate Winslet decided to be the intimacy coordinator and to stay around Rice and not leave the set.

As the scene was filmed in a car, Kate Winslet hid in the trunk of the car while it was being filmed. She further stated that her on-screen daughter, Angourie Rice then thanked her for being in the boot of the car. She also stated how it was important to offer her support as the only other people in that space were two cameramen in the car. Kate Winslet then added how it would make them feel better to have one person who would be able to put up their hand and say ‘cut’.

Kate Winslet also shared her experience and wished she had an intimacy coordinator for her past roles and added how some directors do not feel comfortable communicating with actors about intimate scenes even if it was just a kissing scene. She also shared another instance from one of her past movies, Ammonite and stated how she and her co-star had to plan their intimate scenes without any assistance as it was a low budget movie.

Mare in Easttown cast

Apart from Kate Winslet and Angourie Rice, other Mare in Easttown cast members include Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, Neal Huff, and many others.

