How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Role In 'Inception' Was A Metaphor For Filmmaking

Inception is considered to be one of the most innovative films of the last decade. The film was written and directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. The film also became a massive commercial success. Read on to know interesting trivia about Leonardo DiCaprio's role in the film.

Various roles of filmmaking in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception

When the movie released, several fans pointed out the various roles in filmmaking that were used in the film. In an interview with an entertainment portal back in 2010, Christopher Nolan had revealed that this metaphor for cinema developed as he built the script over the past ten years. He also spoke about how Leonardo DiCaprio aka Dom Cobb does not infiltrate real dreams. Instead, he builds substitute dreams and places them inside the minds of people.

Christopher Nolan added that this is similar to how movie-makers build movies and place them in people’s minds via a projector. He further explained each member of Cobb’s team would take on a specific role like The Architect aka Ellen Page as the production designer, The Forger aka Tom Hardy as the actor or The Extractor aka Leonardo DiCaprio as the director.

Inception provides the audience with an insight into Christopher Nolan’s artistic life as well. There are several dream sequences that serve as a homage to Nolan’s favourite movies including 2001: A Space Odyssey. In the same interview, Christopher Nolan also explained how he connects to his lead character, Dom Cobb. The character played by Leonardo DiCaprio is at risk of fighting to come back into reality before being lost in the dreams.

Nolan explained in the interview how he can be lost in his dream as well. He further added that it is rare to identify oneself in a film so clearly. However, Inception, in Christopher Nolan’s opinion, stands out very clearly to him.

Inception was based on a thief who infiltrates people’s subconsciousness to steal information. The cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, and Tom Hardy along with Leonardo DiCaprio. Inception was first developed in 2002 but was shelved as Nolan decided that he needs more experience before taking on such a complex film. Inception garnered high praise for its visual effects and direction. The film even won four Academy Awards that year.

