Leonardo DiCaprio & Other Actors Who Worked With Christopher Nolan; Read Here

Christopher Nolan's movies are known to be detailed and quite distinctive, visually and thematically. The filmmaker has had over 34 Oscar nominations and ten total wins. Christopher Nolan's movies that remain widely popular include Inception, Interstellar, Batman Begins, The Prestige, and many more. Listed below are actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and others who have worked with Christopher Nolan:

Leonardo DiCaprio and other actors who worked with Christopher Nolan

Leonardo DiCaprio

Christopher Nolan has worked with actor Leonardo DiCaprio for the popular film, Inception. The 2010 film broke records and won multiple awards. The film has a high rating of 8.8 on IMDb. Christopher Nolan's film Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio won the hearts of many fans. Viewers also wish to see Nolan and Leonardo DiCaprio make more films.

Matthew McConaughey

Christopher Nolan's film Interstellar starred actor Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. The film was a raging hit and made quite some news back then. The 2014 film stole hearts with its emotional scenes and original storyline. The film also has a high rating of 8.6 on IMDb. Matthew McConaughey and Nolan also share a great bond and fans wish to see them work on another film soon.

Christian Bale

Among all actors, Christian Bale is Christopher Nolan's most frequent collaborator when it comes to lead roles. The actor has worked on four major films with Christopher Nolan. From Batman Begins to The Dark Knight Rises, Christopher Nolan's work with Bale is commendable. The actor has also worked on Nolan's The Prestige. Christian Bale also won many awards and accolades for his performance in the above-mentioned films.

