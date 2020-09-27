Lil Wayne's Net Worth: Apart From His Songs, Here's How The Rapper Earns His Millions

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr is better known by his stage name Lil Wayne. The famous American rapper is celebrating his 38th birthday today, that is Septmeber 27. He has an illustrious career having released multiple songs on his own as well as in collaboration with popular artists like DJ Khaled, Drake, Nicki Minaj and many more. Here's a look at how the rapper earns his millions other than through his songs.

How Lil Wayne earns his millions?

Lil Wayne is wealthy and it is no secret at all since the rapper has two-time platinum album and Grammies to line his shelves. However, this music releases are not the only way in which Lil Wayne makes his earnings. Here's how he earns apart from through his songs.

According to reports of Smilizer, apart from his album royalties and songs, Lil Wayne also doubles up as television director, songwriter, composer and producer. In 2010, he had produced Drake's television documentary show, Better Than Good Enough. He also holds the producer credits to a number of other documentaries like Weezy Wednesdays.

Lil Wayne also has a number of endorsements and sponsorship deals and advertisements through which he makes his millions. He has been involved with brands like Mountain Dew, Sprint and Beats by Dyre. Lil Wayne also became the co-owner of Tidal in 2015 which is a music-streaming service.

He also has his own clothing lines called Trukfit and Young Money Clothing. His per show earnings amount to $600,00 and the singer is known to have as many as 60 shows per year. His Carter III tour earned him $42 million in one year.

No wonder with so much to do, Lil Wayne earns in millions. Reports of celebritynetworth.com claim that as of September 2020, Lil Wayne's net worth is estimated to be $150 million. awakenthegreatnesswithin.com reports say the rapper has a 23,760-square-foot property with pool house, elevator, outdoor kitchen and its very own theatre.

The rapper also owns Porsche Boxster, Maybach 62, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bugatti Veyron, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, Bentley Mulsanne, Cadillac CTS, Campagna T-Rex, Maybach Landaulet, yacht and a private jet.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

