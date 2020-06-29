Kobe Bryant Honoured By Lil Wayne During His 2020 BET Awards Performance

Lil Wayne honoured late NBA legend Kobe Bryant this month during his performance at BET Awards 2020. The rapper performed his old song about the Los Angeles Lakers star called, 'Kobe Bryant'. The NBA icon, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Fans and celebrities honoured the 'Black Mamba' after his death, including rappers like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

Lil Wayne Kobe Bryant lyrics: Bet Awards 2020 Lil Wayne Kobe Bryant tribute

On Sunday, June 28 (June 29, Monday IST), Lil Wayne chose to honour his friend Kobe Bryant at the BET Awards. Bryant's career filled the screen before Lil Wayne walked out on the digital stage as the No. 24 (Bryant's jersey number) lit up behind him. He performed a modified version of the song, 'Kobe Bryant', which highlighted the many talents of the five-time NBA champion and combined it with his rap.

"Kobe doin' work, 2-4 on my shirt... He the greatest on the court, and I'm the greatest on the verse."

When he started rapping the next verse, Wayne added a few new lyrics to the song, where he spoke directly about Bryant's legacy, the current situation in the USA and Bryant's family – "Heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Black Mamba family." Along with Wayne, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion also performed at BET Awards 2020.

During an appearance on Alex Rodriguez and Big Cat's podcast The Corp in 2019, Bryant discussed the backstory of the song. He revealed that the rapper contacted him after Game 6 of the 2009 Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, where Bryant posted 35 points and 10 assists. The Lakers legend revealed that Wayne said the performance motivated him and asked him if it is okay if to construct a song around it. Bryant approved Wayne's idea, as he thought his friend was joking. Before the Lakers game against the Boston Celtics, Wayne sent Bryant the song, which surprised the serial NBA champion. However, Bryant thought it was 'awesome'.

Lil Wayne Kobe Bryant tribute after his death in January

BET Awards 2020: Trae Young on Lil Wayne Kobe Bryant tribute

Every hooper knows this song....

RIP Kobe🖤 https://t.co/s2nP1x5MKB — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 29, 2020

(Image source: Lil Wayne official Instagram, AP)