Lil Wayne's Daughter Posts Pic Of Brother Sporting Nipsey Hussle's Chain; Fans React

Lil Wayne’s son Kameron Carter celebrated his birthday yesterday. Elder sister Reginae posted a picture from the party that soon caught everybody's attention. In it, Carter had donned a particular accessory that the fans talked about and said how much he looks like Weezy, as the rapper is fondly called by fans. Read on to know more.

Reginae's Post

Reginae Carter shared a picture of her little brother who turned 11 years old yesterday. Her caption read – “Killa DayðŸ˜Ž happy birthday to my little brother KamðŸ’™ love you ðŸ˜˜” as she wished him. Fans could not stop talking about how much Kam resembles his father Lil Wayne. Another thing that caught the attention of the fans and made them happy was the Nipsey Hussle chain that Kam sported. Nipsey Hussle is Kam’s late stepfather through Lauren London and was a father figure to him.

Have a look at the fan reactions

More about Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne wrote his first rap back when he was 8 years old. He started his career as a part of the group Hot Boys, and he rose to popularity because of that. Lil Tunechi is also famous for his album series Carter. Some of his acclaimed works are Open Letter, Can't be Broken, and Famous. Wayne has been nominated for 211 awards and has won 72 out of them including American Music Awards, BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Ozone Awards and MTV VMA’s. The American rapper actively posts on his Instagram feed. He has a huge fan-base. At the moment, the rapper has 12.6 million followers. Weezy never leaves a chance to share his work with his audience, and he recently shared about his lastest track Big Worm on his Instagram. He shared a snippet of the video and said – “Big Worm” video OUT NOW!!!! Link in bio ðŸ¤™ðŸ¾”

Have a look at the rapper’s post here. Weezy is one of the most famous American rappers and has collaborated with different artists throughout his career. As per the latest reports by celebritynetworth.com, Lil Wayne's net worth is estimated to be $150 million that is 10,973,625,000, in Rupees.

