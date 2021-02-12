UK: Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Case Against British Tabloid For Printing 'personal Letter'

A British prosecutor ruled Thursday that a tabloid invaded Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing her ‘very personal letter’ to her estranged father, thus confirming the media intrusion. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex sued the publisher Associated Newspapers for copyright infringement after it published five articles in February 2019 relating to the former American actress’ personal document addressed to her father. Condemning the inappropriate use of the Duchess’ private information, High Court judge Mark Warby ruled that newspaper Mail and its MailOnline website, which published portions of a handwritten letter, was copyright infringement and invasion of privacy. “Duchess had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation,” judge Warby said.

Markle calls act 'a dehumanizing practice'

Markle, on February 11, won the lawsuit, and told sources of The Associated Press that she was grateful to the court for “holding the publisher to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.” She added, “With this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won.” However, surprised at the verdict, the Mail newspaper said that it was “disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial.” AP further quoted the publisher saying, “We are carefully considering the judgment’s contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal.” One of the UK’s most high-profile civil legal cases was settled in London without a trial after Duchess’ attorneys requested for a summary judgment.

“There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial,” the prosecutor said, adding that the publisher's disclosures of Markle’s personal letter to father were extremely elaborate and ‘unlawful’.

Calling the document “deeply personal”, the Duchess of Sussex slammed the newspaper, saying that the document was meant to be read by her father alone, accusing media of intrusion in her privacy. “For these outlets, it’s a game,” Meghan said in a statement, cited by AP. “For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep,” she alleged.

