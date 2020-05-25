How Much Are All Of Those Handbags Worth In Kylie Jenner's Closet?

The Kardashians and Jenners have built a huge and successful brand on displays of wealth and fame. Kylie Jenner is a famous American media personality. She has starred in the E! reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is currently the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. According to Forbes magazine, Kylie Jenner was among the world's youngest billionaire, as of March 2019.

Along with being an entrepreneur, Kylie is also famous for her fitness regime and is a very big internet sensation today. Out of all the other things that Kylie posts about on her social media, Kylie’s love for her handbags has often been seen. Here’s how much are those handbags worth. Read ahead to know more-

How much are Kylie Jenner’s handbags worth?

Kylie Jenner has often taken to her social media to treat her fans with her bag collections. Kylie Jenner has dedicated an entire room just for her handbags. Some time ago, Kylie took to her Instagram to post a mirror selfie of herself standing in her 'bag-room', wearing a grey colour silk robe with baby pink colour ties and heels. She captioned the picture, “options”, suggesting that she has many options when it comes to bags.

Let’s take a look at how much some of these bags are worth

Looking at Kylie Jenner’s bag closet, it is a known fact that Kylie Jenner has not less than four of Graffiti Speedy bags. These bags are sold online for £1,100 i.e. ₹1 lakh, approximately. It has also been witnessed that she has two Keepall Graffiti bags, that are for £1,777 i.e. ₹1.6 lakhs, approximately.

Kylie Jenner has the ‘much wanted by all’ Louis Vuitton X Supreme bags, including the duffle. The big bags out of these are sold for £9,000 i.e. ₹8.5 lakhs, and the smaller one will go for around £4,000 i.e. ₹3.7 lakhs, reportedly. Kylie Jenner also owns not less than three Channel quilted bags worth £2,000 a pop, ie. ₹1.8 lakhs approximately.

This handbag looks like it features a whole load of Louis Vuitton bags. This Mirror Alma bags, that she has one at least, that are sold on an online site for around £1,600 i.e. ₹1.5 lakhs, reportedly. The Mirror Speedy bag, that she has three at least, go around for £900 i.e. ₹84,000 each, reportedly.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

