Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Webster Show Off Their Cool 'stay Home' Sunglasses

Kylie Jenner's social media game has not only been huge but has upscaled during the quarantine. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster came up with a super cool way of urging people to stay at home. Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster donned smart sunglasses that said stay home. Listed below are pictures of Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster flaunting their stay home sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Webster Flaunt Their Stay Home Sunglasses

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was seen donning smart white-rimmed sunglasses. The sunglasses with the words 'stay home' not only spread awareness but also made a fashion statement. Kylie Jenner was seen donning the same sunglasses with a black rim. She chose to wear a purple printed top with a nude printed scarf. The popular celebrity was also seen carrying a classic Louis Vuitton bag whilst holding her two-year-old daughter in arms.

Kylie Jenner's photos have shown how the celebrity is spending her time during the lockdown. Kylie Jenner has uploaded videos of herself and Stormi. Her captions have not only spoken of social distancing but she has also spoken of how much she misses being outside. She has urged people to stay at home so that the virus could be eradicated soon and the world could see her and her friends outside once again.

