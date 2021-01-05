How Tall Is Suri Cruise? Know All About Her Height, Age And Relationship With Father Tom

Suri Cruise is the 14-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise. Quite recently, news regarding Suri Cruise's height being almost equal to that of his father have been making rounds. This article will dwell deeper into who is Tom Cruise's daughter via the means of the information that is publicly available. Read on to know more about Tom Cruise's daughter.

Suri Cruise's height:

As of this writing, as per a report on The Daily Mail, Suri Cruise is nearly as tall as her mother, Katie Holmes, who, as per the same story, is about 5 feet 9 inches. This means that she is taller than her superstar father, who, as per CheatSheet.com, is around 5 feet 7 inches. The internet began to draw comparisons between the 14-year-old and her father when Suri Cruise's mom and she were spotted strolling around in their home city. In a handful of Suri Cruise's photos that can be found below, one can see that the 14-year-old Suri comes quite close to the stature of her mother. Suri Cruise's photos can also be found on Instagram.

Images of Suri Cruise's mom and her:

About Suri Cruise:

Suri Cruise was born to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes on 18th April 2006. Suri Cruise is the youngest of the three children that Tom shares with his former marital partners. Suri has an elder brother in Connor Cruise (25) and a sister in Isabella (28), both of whom were adopted by Cruise and his first wife, Nicole Kidman. Suri Cruise, as per her bio by Google, went to New Village Leadership Academy and is currently in Avenues: The World School.

Suri's relationship with father Tom:

Multiple online portals have claimed that Tom Cruise and Suri haven't been on talking terms for years now. The reason for their split is cited to be the difference in religious beliefs, as per a report by CheatSheet.com. The very same report claims that the laws of Scientology, a religion that Cruise is a devotee of, has forbidden Cruise from meeting Suri. Reportedly, the last time the two met was back in 2013.

