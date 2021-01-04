Katie Holmes Heads Out With Daughter Suri On A Coffee Outing In New York City

American actor Katie Holmes is known for her unique fashion sense. She was spotted in the streets of NYC with her daughter Suri Cruise amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at what the two were wearing while they headed out for shopping.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise spotted in NYC

Actor Katie Holmes was recently spotted with her daughter Suri Cruise as the headed out for shopping and coffee. The two were dressed in their winter outfits and wore face masks to protect themselves from the virus. Katie wore an off white shirt, a grey skirt and a brown overall jacket to protect her from cold. She completed her look with black kitten-heeled boots. On the other hand, Katie Holmes daughter Suri wore a denim on denim outfit. She wore blue denim jeans and paired it with an oversized denim jacket. She paired them with brown boots and a black baker boy hat.

A sneak peek into Katie Holmes Instagram

Katie is often seen sharing old school as well as aesthetic pictures. She shared a collage of her picture which gave a Joey Potter vibes to her fans, a character she played in the show Dawson's Creek. She wore a faux fur beige jacket in the picture. On Christmas, Katie shared a throwback picture from Christmas. She stood beside a Christmas tree as she wore a red jacket and a black top. She looked away from the camera with her tongue out. She thanked her friend Mary Margaret Humes for clicking the picture for her. Have a look at Katie Holmes' photos from her Instagram.

Katie shared a glimpse of winters in New York City. It is a picture of a street with loads of cycles parked. In the black and white picture, the entire street was coated with snow. On Thanksgiving, Katie shared another throwback picture from her shoot days. She shared a picture with the crew of Pieces of April which released in 2003. Katie who played the lead role of April posed with the cast of the film. She wrote, "I always think of filming PIECES OF APRIL this time of year... it was such a blessing to work with such a beautiful cast and crew."

