Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Go Public With Their Relationship On Holmes' 42nd Birthday

Emilio Vitolo and Katie Holmes are now an Instagram official couple. Vitolo dedicated a sweet post to Katie Holmes on her 42nd birthday on Friday. Katie then even dropped a sweet comment on the same picture. Find out more details about this story below.

Emilio Vitolo & Katie Holmes make it official on Instagram

Katie Holmes has been extremely private about her relationships in the past. But now things have taken a turn. Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo have taken their relationship to the next level. On Friday, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram. Double celebrations were in order since the couple acknowledged their relationship for the first time on Katie Holmes’ birthday.

New York-based chef, Emilio Vitolo Jr, took to Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for his girlfriend. He posted a black and white picture of Katie Holmes sitting on his lap and both are happily smiling. Along with the post he also added a caption stating, “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!!”. Take a look at Emilio Vitolo’s Instagram post here.

Soon after Emilio Vitolo posted this birthday message his girlfriend, Katie Holmes commented on it. She wrote, “Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!”. Take a look at Katie Holmes’ comment on Emilio Vitolo’s Instagram post here.

Before dating Emilio Vitolo, Katie Holmes was in a relationship with actor Jamie Foxx. The couple was extremely private when it came to their relationship. They were rarely spotted out together. But unfortunately, the couple split in August 2019. A year later in September, Katie Holmes was spotted out with Emilio Vitolo.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo were not shy about their relationship from the start. The couple has been spotted on multiple outdoor restaurant dates indulging in PDA. According to ET’s report, the nationwide lockdown in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic brought the two much closer in a short time. Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo spent quality time together.

