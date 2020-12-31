Whoopi Goldberg Backs Tom Cruise's Stance, Says She "gets Why He Got Angry" On MI7 Crew

Grammy award-winning actor Whoopi Goldberg backed Tom Cruise on December 17, 2020. After listening Tom Cruise's leaked audio where he can be heard allegedly ranting to the Mission Impossible 7 crew members, the senior actor said that she could understand why he had to go "all-out" like that. The senior actor opined that Tom Cruise, however rude or harsh he might have sounded, was not saying anything wrong after all. In the times of pandemic, one would prefer keeping themselves safe by following the protocol and ensuring social distancing at all times. When the crew members failed to do so, it was but natural for Tom Cruise to get angry.

Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, more celebrities react to Tom Cruise COVID-19 rant: "I've never liked him more" https://t.co/BAnRxtehx8 pic.twitter.com/0FoSYQboxh — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

Listening to Tom Cruise's leaked audio, one could say that the actor was clearly full of rage. Tom Cruise's COVID rant was filled with expletives. The leaked audio resulted in several Hollywood audiences and celebrities expressing disappointment on Tom's angry rant. But as mentioned by recent updates from Hollywood's leading news websites, Whoopi Goldberg had a different reaction to his outburst, as she spoke in Tom Cruise's favour.

Tom Cruise's COVID Rant

According to the recent reports from Pinkvilla, the leaked audio was full of foul language and rage that Tom Cruise threw at the crew members of his upcoming movie, Mission Impossible 7. The actor lost his cool because he saw that the said crew members were not following the social distancing guidelines properly. He then screamed at the members and threatened them by saying he would fire them from the sets all at the same time. Because of the harsh behaviour and the expletives that Tom Cruise used to address the crew members, as many as five members from the film reportedly quit their jobs. Upon learning about Tom Cruise yelling at crew members, many of his fans also expressed disappointment in his behaviour and called him an "abusive" celebrity.

No one should be praising or laughing about how #TomCruise is heard behaving on that audio.

What it reveals is what we've known for a Long time, he's:



An ego-maniac.

Narcissist.

Innate sense of Superiority.

Controlling..

Fierce temper.

Abuse of power.



He sounds deranged on it. pic.twitter.com/issdAC3nyo — Karl Booton (@karlbooton) December 16, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg's Stance on the Matter

Whoopi Goldberg further spoke on Tom Cruise's behalf and said that it is highly unlikely for someone on his position to get riled up like that. According to her, the actor would have definitely been pushed to an extent where he lost his cool. She also laid stress on the gravity of the pandemic situation and justified Tom's anger on the violation of the safety protocol.

Support from other Celebrities

A recent audio clip released by The Sun had #TomCruise yelling at the crew after he saw some crew members not maintaining social distancing. https://t.co/fNmRAM00VZ — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) December 17, 2020

After seeing Whoopi Goldberg back Tom Cruise on the COVID rant, other renowned faces also came up and voiced support for the actor. Comedian Joy Behar and Hollywood actor George Clooney took their stands on the matter and said that Tom Cruise "is not wrong". Interestingly, Tom Cruise has not given any statements about the case as of yet.

