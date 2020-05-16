'Scoob' Cast's Net Worth Is No Mystery At All; Check Details Inside

Scoob, the animated adventure movie, has been garnering appreciation from fans and critics alike. The movie has brought back many memories for the fans of the cartoon show, Scooby-Doo. Scoob's plot revolves around solving mysteries and cases. A group of friends, Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Dee Dee, Velma, finds clues and solves mysteries. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the animated movie who have lent their voice to the characters in the film.

The net worth of the actors of Scoob's cast

Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo

Frank Welker is a popular actor in Hollywood. In the movie, he has lent his voice to the character of Scooby-Doo. According to a leading media portal, his net worth is $15 million, which is around ₹113 crore. The actor has also lent his voice to films like The Smurfs, Curious George, Aladin, and many more.

Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers

Will Forte is an American actor, writer and voice actor. In this movie, he has lent his voice to the character of Shaggy Rogers. According to leading media portals, the net worth of the actor is $14 million which is around ₹106 crore. He is popular for movies like The Last Man On Earth, Mac Gruber, and several more movies.

Mark Wahlberg as Brian / Blue Falcon

Mark Wahlberg is an actor, songwriter, and producer. He has a huge fan following owing to his performances in movies like Ted, Shooter, Daddy's Home and many more. His net worth according to media portals is $300 million which is around ₹227 crores.

Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly

Jason Isaacs is an English actor who has played the role of Dick Dastardly in this movie. The actor has worked in films like Peter Pan, Patriot and many more. His net worth is $12 million which is around ₹91 crore.

Zac Efron as Fred Jones

Zac Effron is a popular actor in Hollywood. He is famous for his performances in movies like Baywatch, High School Musical and many more. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Zac Effron is $24 million, which is around ₹182 crores.

Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake

Amanda Seyfried is another very popular actor in Hollywood and has a huge fan following. The actor is famous for her performances in movies like Mean Girls, Dear John and many other movies. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $10 million which is around ₹75 crores.

Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes

Kiersey Clemons is a popular actor who is known for movies like Dope, Sweetheart and more. In Scoob, she has lent her voice to the character of Dee Dee Sykes. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $1 million which is approximately ₹7 crores.

