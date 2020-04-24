Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War': Here's Some Trivia About The Blockbuster

The 2019 action movie 'War' directed by Siddharth Anand was one of the highest grossers of the year 2019. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Both Hrithik and Tiger are known for performing exceptional and elaborate action sequences in their films. The two coming together for a film made it one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Here is a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Sings & Plays Happy Wedding Anniversary Song For Parents On Piano; Watch

Hrithik Roshan War movie Trivia

According to IMDb, Hrithik Roshan signed the film because Tiger Shroff was also cast alongside him. In 2001, Jackie Shroff mentored Hrithik Roshan in Yaadein. In real life as well Tiger Shroff considers Hrithik Roshan his mentor.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s 'Kaho Na... Pyar Hai': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Veteran comedian Johnny Lever's son Jessey Lever made his debut in War.

Tiger Shroff is a brand ambassador for Roshan's fitness brand HRX.

Vaani Kapoor, who has earlier done three films with YRF, had a 20 minute short, but important role in the film.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Yaadein', 'K3G' And More

War was highest-grossing Indian film in 2019. Collected more than ₹450 crore at the worldwide box office.

The song Jai Jai Shivshankar where Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff danced together is a tribute to the legacy of Hrithik's maternal grandfather J. Om Prakash, as the original Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was one of the most famous songs from his film Aap Ki Kasam.

Another song from the movie Ghungroo Toot Gaye also has a history. The song was earlier sung by gazal maestro Pankaj Udhas in the album Anokha. The song has another version as it was redone for the film Ek Hi Maqsad with the title Mohe Aai Na Jag Se Laj.

Hrithik Roshan did a Yash Raj film 13 years after his last movie with the production house, which was Dhoom: 2.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Talks About His Home Workout Regime Amid Lockdown

Check out the trailer here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.