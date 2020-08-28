Is Hubie Halloween Out Yet? Here Are All The Details About Hubie Halloween's Release

Adam Sandler is all set to feature in the upcoming Netflix film Hubie Halloween. Adam Sandler even worked as the producer and writer for the upcoming movie. Hubie Halloween will be a comedy horror movie that is directed by Steven Brill. Here are all the details about when will Hubie Halloween be on Netflix.

Is Hubie Halloween out Yet? When does Hubie Halloween come out

Also Read | Where Was Twilight Filmed? List Of Filming Locations Inside

Hubie Halloween will be Adam Sandler's next comedy movie that is set in the town of Salem, Massachusetts. The film is set to release on Netflix in late 2020. However, Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for Adam Sandler's upcoming movie. But fans can expect Hubie Halloween to release anytime before October 31, 2020. As of now, the trailer for Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween has not yet been shared online.

Also Read | Orlando Bloom's Ex-wife Miranda Kerr 'can't Wait' To Meet His & Katy's Newborn Girl Daisy

Hubie Halloween age rating will be PG-13 and will be a movie that can be enjoyed by the entire family. The movie will star Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, Blake Clark, and George Wallace. Tim Herlihy has also co-written the script while Allen Covert has co-produced the upcoming film.

Also Read | Disney's 'Raya And The Last Dragon' First Look Out; Kelly Marie Tran To Voice The Lead

Hubie Halloween was directed under the banner of Happy Madison Productions. The music for Hubie Halloween is created by Rupert Gregson-Williams. The cinematography for the movie was done by Seamus Tierney.

The movie will star Adam Sandler in the lead role of Hubie Dubois, a man who loves his hometown of Salem and is especially proud of its Halloween celebration. However, Hubie Dubois is a joke in his hometown and is mocked by both adults and children. Despite being a laughing stock in the town, Hubie Dubois is all set to save the town's Halloween celebration, as something monstrous is actually lurking in the town this year. Julie Bowen will play the female lead in the movie.

Also Read | Katy Perry Donates Meals To Good News Baptist Church In LA Amid Pandemic Crisis

[Promo from Adam Sandler Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.