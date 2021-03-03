Hugh Grant And Sophia Lillis Join Chris Pine In 'Dungeons & Dragons' Film

Hugh Grant, Chris Pine, and Sophia Lillis have all been cast in Paramount and eOne's untitled multi-starred Dungeons & Dragons feature film. It's indeed going to be a delight as the 60-year-old star, Hugh Grant has been cast in the role of the main antagonist in the big-budget feature adaptation of the popular fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast (gaming company) as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, and Justice Smith, among others, will also star in the film.

About the plot

The plot of the film is currently unknown; however, it is known that Grant will play an antagonist named Forge Fletcher, and Lillis' character will be named Doric. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the pair behind New Line's sleeper hit Game Night, are going to direct the film with the backing of Paramount and eOne. eOne will handle distribution in the United Kingdom and Canada, while Paramount will handle the rest of the world. Jeremy Latcham is producing through Hasbro's entertainment arm, eOne. Brian Goldner of Hasbro is also on board as the producer.

About the game

The game is known for its war games, treasure hunts, camaraderie, and fortune reversals, all set in a fantasy world of humans, elves, orcs, and dozens of other mythical creatures. The game is famous for its use of multi-sided dice in gameplay and is hosted by a character known as the Dungeon Master. It's unclear if the plot is strictly fantasy or contains elements of storytelling and game-playing.

About the creatives

Hugh Grant's most recent performance was in HBO's drama The Undoing, for which he earned Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics Choice Award nominations. Sophia Lillis, best known for her work in the It horror movies and last appeared in Gretel & Hansel as one of the main leads. Chirs Pine was last seen in DC's Wonder Woman 1984 and has three upcoming projects.

