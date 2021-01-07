Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Hefner Opens Up On Cosmetic Surgery That Almost Left Her Dead

Crystal Hefner recently talked about a harrowing cosmetic surgery that she underwent last year. She revealed that she almost died during the cosmetic surgery in October last year. A lot of people are now curious to know about Crystal Hefner's plastic surgery and her health. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Crystal Hefner's cosmetic surgery almost left her dead

Hugh Hefner’s widow Crystal took to her official Instagram handle and shared her near-fatal experience to her followers. She shared a picture of herself wrapped in support bandages and penned down an emotional note in the caption to talk about her experience. The former playmate said, “I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through." She shared that she lost half the blood in her body and ended up in the hospital in need of a blood transfusion. Talking about her health, she mentioned that since then, she has been eating her way back to health and now she is finally feeling okay. Here is a look at Crystal Hefner's Instagram post.

In the caption, Crystal Hefner said, “I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.⁣” She also called out the unrealistic beauty standards and said social media makes it worse. Talking about it, Crystal Hefner said that our culture is a trap that makes women feel terrible about themselves and movies, social media and physically fake people make it worse recalling how she was one of them. She further stressed that future generations will look up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup or money and she feels sorry for them. She also advised that women need to stop feeding into it.

Crystal Hefner's health

Crystal Hefner had her breast implants removed in 2016 after she realised that they were slowly poisoning her. Crystal Hefner's health problems included fatigue, gut issues and a host of other things as mentioned by her on her website. She had mentioned in a 2018 blog that she is around 80% better and had revealed that the breast implants only made it worse.

Image Credits: Brandon Sloter/Crystal Hefner's Instagram

