Who Is Willa Fitzgerald Dating? Details About The Dare Me Actor's Relationship Status

Willa Fitzgerald is an American actor who has featured in several popular TV shows and movies. Most recently she was seen in the show Dare Me. It is an American teen drama series which is currently trending in several parts of the world. As the show is being discussed on social media, a lot of people are wondering about the relationship status of Willa Fitzgerald. Many people from around the world are curious to know who is Willa Fitzgerald dating. Here is a look at Willa Fitzgerald boyfriend and who the actor is currently dating.

Who is Willa Fitzgerald dating?

According to a report by capitalfm.com from March last year, Willa Fitzgerald was in a relationship with Gabe Kennedy. He is a chef and co-owns hemp and herbal company, Plant People. The couple had been sharing several pictures with each other on their official social media handles. However, there seemed to be trouble in paradise when they both stopped sharing their pictures on social media. Willa Fitzgerald had shared a picture with Gabe Kennedy on July 14 in 2019. Since then, the duo has not shared any pictures together.

Willa Fitzgerald boyfriend

In an Instagram post of May 26, 2019, Willa Fitzgerald had admitted that she has been with Gabe Kennedy for the last two years. The actor has not shared a picture with Gabe Kennedy for quite some time now. Therefore, as far as who is Willa Fitzgerald dating question is concerned, there is a possibility that she is currently single and not seeing anyone from the looks of her social media. However, it is also possible that the couple is keeping things under the wraps for now.

Willa Fitzgerald on Dare Me

Dare Me cast features several talented actors. Willa Fitzgerald plays the role of Colette French in the Dare Me cast. She is the new cheerleading coach at the Sutton Grove High School. Willa Fitzgerald rose to fame with her role of Emma Duval in MTV’s Scream. The Dare Me cast also features actors like Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly, Rob Heaps, Zach Roerig, Paul Fitzgerald and Alison Thornton in key roles. The series is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Megan Abbott. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of competitive high school cheerleaders in a small Midwestern town.

