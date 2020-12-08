Hugh Jackman Takes A Hilarous Dig At The Work From Home Scenario; WATCH

Hugh Jackman, the actor who is known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, has uploaded a new video on his Instagram handle. In the video that can be found below, one can see that the actor, who will forever be known as Logan/Wolverine by millions, could be seen making fun of the ongoing trend of online video conferences, where it is a common thing for participants to check if they are audible to the other participants or not. Repeatedly, the actor will be heard saying "Can You Hear Me Now? One can say that this video by Jackman is pretty relatable, given the current scenario.

Here is that video for all to see (Source: Hugh Jackman's videos on Twitter):

Working from home .... Wondering if you ask this question as often as I do!!? #CanYouHearMe pic.twitter.com/Ty4wVWeUDi — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 7, 2020

Hugh Jackman has been entertaining and enthralling his online followers and audience members from the comfort of his home for a while now. The Australian actor, ever so often, tends to make and share hilarious videos on his Instagram handle, which is viewed by a significant portion of this 33 million followers (As of this writing). Some of his videos feature Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom he has been having an "online feud" for quite a while now.

There are times when Hugh Jackman's Instagram videos go a little bit too far, but somehow, miraculously, maintain their tastefulness.

Here is one such example of the same (Source: Hugh Jackman's Instagram):

Another example of such a hilarious yet tasteful video could be the one that features him and Reynolds. To the uninitiated, Jackman owns a coffee brand known as "laughing man coffee", while Reynolds manufactures gin under the brand name "Aviation Gin". In the video, the two can be seen claiming that they are putting their "feud" on hold for just a while. But, the events in the short video take a hilarious turn for the viewers, but that perhaps can't be said for Reynolds.

Here is one of those Hugh Jackman's videos: (Source: Ryan Reynolds' YouTube):

