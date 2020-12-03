Ryan Reynolds Summarizes 2020 Through An Ad Film Titled '2020 Love Story'; WATCH

Actor Ryan Reynolds has released a video on his Instagram handle, titled 2020 Love Story. Ryan Reynolds' 2020 devil video is essentially an ad film created by Reynolds’ boutique production house, MaximumEffort. The 2020 video has been made for the America-based dating app, match.com. The video depicts the love story of two characters (One being Satan and the other one being 2020). Ryan Reynolds' 2020 devil video is a direct commentary on how the year has been for billions around the globe. Reynolds, who is known for his sense of humour, has made it a point to use the same for the purpose of adding some zest to the 87-second-long presentation.

Here is that video (Source: Ryan Reynolds Instagram):

The short film is presumably set in the time period where over ninety percent of the world was behind closed doors, as the two characters could be seen strolling around in an empty city and indulging in various activities; such as doing Yoga in an empty Yoga centre, orchestrating a picnic session right in the middle of an empty stadium, watching a movie in a theatre and then there’s a sequence involving toilet papers, which is a commentary on the skyrocketing demand of toilet papers when the pandemic was in its nascent stages. The video that can be found above also gives a glimpse of how life was typically like for a couple in what will perhaps be forever remembered as “the old normal”.

Apart from producing content for brands, Reynolds has a few movie projects in his kitty. One of them is The Adam Project. The Adam Project, a Netflix Original film, is directed by Shawn Levy, who is accredited with helming projects such as the Night In The Museum film series and Stranger Things. Reynolds has one more movie in the pipeline that is due for release, which is a film called Free Guy. Free Guy is also helmed by Shawn Levy. The action-comedy also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi and Channing Tatum, amongst others.

Free Guy trailer (Source: Ryan Reynolds Instagram):

