Hugh Jackman Posts Ripped Wolverine Poses As 'Logan' Clocks 3 Years, Remembers Iconic Role

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman took to his social media accounts and posted a few unseen pictures of himself as the iconic Marvel character Wolverine with his three retractable claws. The actor was last seen onscreen portraying the role of the mutant in the 2017 film Logan which was the final instalment of the Wolverine trilogy after the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the 2013 film The Wolverine. On Tuesday, the film marked its third year in the industry and Hugh Jackman penned a note of thanks for his 'role of a lifetime'.

Have a look:

3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released. Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime! #thankful #Wolverine #xmen #Logan pic.twitter.com/RLn5eaI4V5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 3, 2020

Read | Ryan Reynolds sought his revenge on Hugh Jackman with the most epic prank | See pic

Jackman played the adamantium-clawed mutant for seventeen years before giving his final performance in James Mangold's 2017 film Logan. In addition to being a commercial success at the Box Office, the film also received a nod in Oscars for its Screenplay. The film seemed like the perfect capstone to Wolverine and sent out his character on a much-deserved high note.

Read | Hugh Jackman meeting a Wolverine fan is the best thing you will see today; watch video

Recently at one of his concerts, Hugh Jackman decided to turn into Wolverine for a fan named Taylor Van Engen. Following the conclusion of his tap set, Hugh Jackman approached Engen who was standing right by the stage and struck into a series of poses as his character. The actor even took Taylor's phone to capture his reaction at different points.

Hugh Jackman meeting a Wolverine fan is the best thing you will see today pic.twitter.com/BI66qfWkvb — Film Feed (@FiImFeed) February 13, 2020

Read | Hugh Jackman's best movies to watch if you are a fan of The Wolverine actor

What's next for Hugh Jackman?

In 2019, Hugh Jackman went on his first world tour called The Man. The Music. The Show to perform songs from the album, The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, and Hollywood musical numbers. He will also star in the comedy-drama Bad Education. He will return to Broadway in a revival of The Music Man, playing Harold Hill, which is set to begin previews in September 2020 and open in October 2020.

Read | Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are real-life BFFs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.