Hugh Jackman's Wife Refutes Rumours Of Husband Being Gay, Says 'they Are Mean-spirited'

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness has now responded to rumours of her husband being gay. Deborra expressed how the comments are 'pure mean' on the Australian chat show Anh’s Brush With Fame. Read on to know the whole story:

Hugh and Deborra speak about the rumours

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee have been married for 24 years now and have two children. Deborra spoke about the rumours that have been doing rounds for a long time about Jackman being gay. The two made an appearance at the Australian chat show, Anh's Brush With Fame.

Furness expressed her irritation over the rumours as she said they are very mean-spirited. She said that they are all made up and that is wrong and that they have been going on for 'too long'. Deborra mentioned how people also thought she was gay at the time she did Shame and were shocked to see her get married.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Marriage

Hugh Jackman had earlier mentioned that he thinks the rumours were influenced by his performance in The Boy from Oz as Peter Allen, who by the end of the Broadway, was found out to be gay. In a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh had mentioned how the rumours upset his wife sometimes. In 2018, he mentioned in conversation with a US radio station that the rumours don’t really bother him.

The two met on the sets of their Australian TV show, Correlli in 1995 and got married within a year. They have two children, 20-year-old son Oscar and 15-year-old daughter Ava. When asked about their marriage, in the interview, Deborra said that she feels lucky to be married to The Greatest Showman star. Talking about their first meet, Hugh Jackman said that they connected right away and it felt like a blessing to experience something like that.

