Hugh Jackman Turns 52; Here Are Details About The Actor's Net Worth

Hugh Jackman is one of the most popular actors from Hollywood and holds the Guinness World Record for the “longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero”. The career of the actor spans over two decades and has a massive fan following throughout the world. Here are details about the net worth of Hugh Jackman and other details about it.

Hugh Jackman's Net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Hugh Jackman is $ 180 million. This is equal to over Rs 132 crores when converted to INR from US dollars. The actor also has several assets and movable properties in his name.

Source of income

Hugh Jackman started his acting career in the year 1994 and has ever since maintained his popularity among the fans of Hollywood till date. According to media portals, the actor charged $ 20 million (RS 14 crores) per movie at the peak of his Wolverine franchise.

Brand endorsement

Hugh Jackman earns a major part of his wealth by appearing in ad commercials and getting associated with several brands as their brand ambassador. The actor was the brand ambassador for Micromax mobiles, Montblanc, Barbara Schneider-Levy among others. Hugh has also appeared in an ad commercial for Ryan Reynold’s gin brand among others. The actor also earns money by appearing in events and ceremonies and by endorsing designers and brands at certain events.

Hugh Jackman's movies and career

While Hugh Jackman is a successful actor now and owns a production company, has been part of the music industry as well, he faced many ups and downs in his career. The early works of the actor include Erskineville Kings and Paperback Hero (1999), and his television work includes Law of the Land, Halifax, Blue Heelers, and Banjo Paterson's The Man from Snowy River.

Hugh Jackman gained a lot of recognition after he portrayed the character of Wolverine in the X-Men series. He is also recognised for his roles in films like The Prestige, Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, Real Steel and The Boy From the Oz.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

