'Real Steel' Director Talks About Possible Sequel With Hugh Jackman Amid Netflix Trend

Real Steel is a science-fiction sports movie that released in 2011. It stars Hugh Jackman and Dakota Goyo as father and son. The movie received praises from the audiences for its visual effects, action sequences and performances. Now Shawn Levy, who directed the film, talked about a possible sequel.

Real Steel director sheds light on a possible sequel

Real Steel has grabbed much attention on Netflix in the United States of America. It is performing well at the streaming platform and earning more praises from the viewers. Now Shawn Levy addressed the current hype that the movie is getting and his plans for its sequel.

He confirmed to CinemaBlend that he has definitely exchanged some emails and conversations regarding Real Steel sequel to both Hugh Jackman and the studio behind the project. The filmmaker said that the viewership of the movie on Netflix has been nothing short of phenomenon status. He noted that for a decade-old film to be locked in the top three most viewed things on Netflix, for nearly a week after it launched was surreal to see for him.

Shawn Levy mentioned that for him and Hugh Jackman, who was texting “furiously” through that moment, he asserted that it was genuinely thrilling. He said that it is “really gratifying,” because Real Steel has always been and will be one of their favourite movies that they have made. The film marks the only project that the two have collaborated on.

The filmmaker explained how Real Steel had a good run at the box office. He said that the enduring fan love for the movie across multiple generations has been so out of proportion to its collections. The producer stated that it did well as it made around $310 million globally, so it was hardly a failure. He noted that it was also not a blockbuster.

Shawn Levy mentioned that even after 10 years, there is nothing he has ever done that he gets tweeted more than Real Steel. He stated that when the Netflix launch kind of proved yet again the enduring love for that film, it was bizarre to see, but it made him very happy. The filmmaker has helmed movies like Night at the Museum, Date Night, The Internship, with Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds being his upcoming project.

Real Steel cast also includes Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Olga Fonda, Karl Yune, Kevin Durand, Hope Davis, James Rebhorn and Gregory Sims. It is set in a near-future showing robot boxing as a top sport. The plot follows a struggling ex-boxer who feels he has found a champion in a discarded robot. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects but lost to Hugo. It was based on the story Steel, written by Richard Matheson.

