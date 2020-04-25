Only A Pandemic Could Make It Happen: Ryan Reynolds On Collaborating With Hugh Jackman

Hollywood’s well-known actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have maintained being frenemies even in real life. And seems like the actors have decided to put their comical rivalry on hold as they go on to do some good work. It was recently reported that the two will be a part of the All-In Challenge which will help raise funds, provide food and necessary supplies for the children, elderly and the frontline workers during the pandemic. It is also said that they will try and raise as much as funds possible to help this cause.

It was also reported that during that All-In Challenge, anyone who donates to fund America's Food Fund during a pandemic will win an opportunity to have Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman travel to their home to help children sell lemonade at a lemonade stand. In the video, Ryan Reynolds also said that for one day they have agreed upon not to disagree with each other. He also added that only a pandemic could make that happen. Watch the video below.

Also read | Where To Find Deadpools Shorts In Week 9 Challenges And Salute His Pants

In a recent conversation with James Corden, Hugh Jackman also set out a few conditions on working with Ryan Reynolds. The actor jokingly said that he has been preparing for this to be a permanent truce between both of them. He also said that he wants to make it clear that the truce he doesn't mean friendship nor the fact that the two are getting together.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Most Memorable Dialogues From 'Deadpool' And 'The Proposal'

Also read | Hugh Jackman Not Interested In Reprising His Wolverine Role; Read

Also read | Hugh Jackman Was Last Minute Replacement For 'Wolverine'; Who Was The First Choice?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.