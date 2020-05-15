Hugh Jackman Shares A Throwback Picture, Thinks He Looks Like THIS Fictional Character

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is best known for playing the role of Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise from 2000 to 2008. Hugh Jackman has been homebound after the coronavirus pandemic. He recently revealed that he is doing well however, he is worried about his kids as they are finding it hard to distance themselves socially. The actor recently took to his social media and shared a throwback picture of himself. Check out the throwback picture shared on Hugh Jackman’s Instagram account.

Hugh Jackman’s photos

In the black and white throwback picture shared by Hugh Jackman, he stated that he looked like a fictional character. He said that he looked like Eddie Munster from the hit sitcom The Munsters. The Munsters aired in 1964 and the role of Eddie Munster was played by actor Butch Patrick.

Eddie Munster is a werewolf, however, he also shows signs of being a vampire. High Jackman took to his Instagram as well as Twitter and posted the picture. While posting the picture he added the caption, ‘Eddie? Eddie Munster? #throwbackthursday’ [sic] Fans of the actor seem to be divided about whether or not the actor looks like the character.

Fan reactions

Um, no — Who Are You (@whoareyou7) May 14, 2020

Whatttt i had no idea that was youu lmao — Seth_Reborn (@seth_mescudi) May 14, 2020

Not even that close — jssart (Jess) (@jssart2) May 14, 2020

Ahhhh! My prefered in Mounster Family. Eddie was you? Hahahahh — Across Seven Seas (@SeasAcross) May 14, 2020

Erm.... Not even close and you know it. Handsome at any age. — HJ's Army (Fan Page; we're not Hugh) (@hjs_army) May 14, 2020

While some of his fans agreed that he looked like Eddie Munster, others stated that they don’t see the similarity. Some even stated that he is too good looking to look like a vampire. However, some also played along the joke saying that they did not know that he was Eddie in The Munsters.

Hugh Jackman’s Movies

Hugh Jackman will soon be seen in the film Reminiscence. The film is a sci-fi thriller with some elements of romance. He plays the role of Nick Bannister in the film. It has been reported that Reminiscence revolves around a scientist who finds out a way to relive his past. The actor goes on an expedition to find the lost love of his life. Reminiscence is written and directed by Lisa Joy and it stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton, amongst others in pivotal roles.

