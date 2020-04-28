Hugh Jackman Says Broadway Has Been Severely Affected Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Hugh Jackman has recently spoken out in support of Broadway plays and said that the Coronavirus in the USA has had a devastating impact. Hugh spoke in an interview with an entertainment portal that it takes probably seven years for people to get to their first preview and therefore the virus slows things down for them. He added that he is aware of what it takes to get musicals or Broadway plays running.

Hugh Jackman says Broadway has been severely affected due to COVID-19

Hugh added it takes tremendous effort to put up a Broadway play and the impact it is facing now is devastating. Hugh Jackman is no stranger to the Broadway culture and he has hosted Broadway’s biggest nights four times. He has also won two Tonys. It was also pointed out by the news portal that 16 productions were supposed to open in time for the 2020 Tony eligibility before the Coronavirus pandemic in the USA.

This has, therefore, resulted in the Tonys being postponed. Hugh Jackman was expected to appear in a Broadway play titled The Music Man. The actor mentioned that they plan on starting rehearsals soon. He added that he has already spoken with the producer of the show, Scott Rudin, about this. The actor mentioned that they may begin rehearsals on June 29 and he hopes nothing changes that. Hugh Jackman revealed that their first preview for The Music Man will be on September 15; however, he is uncertain and said that it all depends on how the situation is. However, the actor admitted that currently, the release date stays the same with no changes.

