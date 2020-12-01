Hugh Jackman Wishes Deborra-Lee Furness On Her Birthday, Reveals How She Inspires Him

Hugh Jackman celebrated the birthday of his wife by sharing an adorable picture with fans. His followers on social media were especially touched by the heart-warming message he wrote for Deborra-Lee Furness in the caption of his post. The actor received a bunch of blissful comments from fans and well-wishers who wished his wife on her birthday and praised the bonding of the couple.

Hugh Jackman wishes wife Deborra-Lee Furness on her birthday

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were seen pictured in one of their candid moments before cutting the cake. The actor shared the beautiful moment and thus gave fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration. In the picture, Hugh Jackman can be seen smiling while glancing at the cake while his wife blows the candle to begin the celebrations. The couple was seen wearing all black matching outfits which looked adorable. Further on, the actor wrote a heartwarming note in the caption which made the celebration extra special. Hugh began by wishing Deborra-Lee Furness on her birthday.

He then proceeded to praise her courage and wit along with her open-heartedness and loyalty. He then spoke about her creativity and cheekiness; he also wrote how her spontaneity inspires him every day. He then expressed his love for her and wrote that he loves her more than any caption can convey.

Fans were thus bowled over by the blissful wish he penned down for his wife and praised Hugh for giving her an amazing moment to celebrate her birthday. A number of prominent personalities liked the picture Hugh shared and fans wrote several birthday wishes for Deborra-Lee Furness.

Thus, the post was well-received by fans who were delighted to catch a glimpse of the birthday celebration of Hugh Jackman's wife. Besides that, Hugh has been sharing a number of videos and photographs from his day to day happenings on Instagram. Recently, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness appeared in a video together where Hugh had a baking fail while trying to make bread. The hilarious video was shared by Hugh on his timeline in an effort to celebrate the failures. Both he and his wife can be heard giggling in the background as they unveil the failed attempt of baking bread.

