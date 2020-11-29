Ryan Reynolds VS Hugh Jackman: What Happens When The Two Celebs Walk Into A Club?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been trolling each other since 2018. What started as a fun way to promote their movies ended up being a long-standing tradition that has been continued by the actors even now. With pranks like the Christmas sweater and making an advert for each other's brands, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have managed to keep fans entertained. The two stars also came together to apologise to each other, but in a fun manner. Take a look at what the two are up to:

Ryan Reynolds VS Hugh Jackman

The video starts with Ryan mentioning that the Holidays are a season for forgiveness and Hugh adds that if they are being honest, they have a lot to be sorry about. The video then showcases many clips of the two trolling each other and saying mean things. In one scene, fans also see the 'Christmas Sweater' incident. Hugh is heard saying to Reynolds that no one likes him and Ryan mentions that Hugh is just 'an evil person'.

Ryan then mentions, 'Hugh forgive me for truly exposing the horrible monster you are' and Hugh adds - 'Hmm... For Ryan, please forgive for engaging with someone of his maturity'. The two then decide that people must pick who they choose more. The actors then ask fans to shop from a certain store and choose their favourites. The proceeds from the same would then go to charities that the two men support.

The caption was hilarious and mentioned - 'A Canadian and an Australian walk into Sam’s Club' to help. Many fans liked and commented on the post. One fan mentioned that they loved Ryan Reynolds' videos to support charity and how the two celebs fought with each other. Other fans added who they liked more between the two actors:

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds was last seen in 6 Underground (2019). The film was directed by Michael Bay and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. It was very well received by fans. Hugh Jackman was last seen in The New Mutants (2020), in a cameo. X-Men series is considered to be one of the best Hugh Jackman's movies.

