Where To Find Deadpools Shorts In Week 9 Challenges And Salute His Pants

As we move towards the end of Fortnite Season 2, the game has returned with Week 9 Challenges after a Yacht Party last week. This week, players have been tasked with two new challenges which will allow them to unlock a new style for the Deadpool skin. This time around, players will get an exciting new white and black X-Force variant, as opposed to the regular red and black colours. This new look is what the character was seen sporting back when he was member of the mutant superhero team.

The Week 9 of Fortnite challenges involves finding Deadpool’s shorts and saluting his pants with an emote. Finding Deadpool's shorts is the first challenge for the week which surprisingly doesn’t require you to venture beyond the menus. So, let us take a look at the in-menu which you need to know to complete the latest challenge.

Where to find Deadpools shorts?

In Fortnite Week 9 Challenge, players will be able to find Deadpool’s shorts using the in-game menus. Here are the simple steps you need to follow to find them:

Step 1: Head over to Midas' room from the game's lobby which is up the Agent elevator.

Step 2: Once you get there, you will see Deadpool's Shorts hanging on Midas' chair towards the left.

Salute to Deadpool pants

The second challenge in Fortnite Week 9 Challenge is to salute Deadpool's pants with an Emote. You can find them hanging from a pole at the highest point of the roof on Sweaty Sands hotel, which is to the B-3 Grid position on the Fortnite map. You should see that the Deadpool pants are dangling from a flag pole and you need to head over to them and perform the Emote as soon as you land. This will unlock the X-Force style.

