Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Thinks He Will Be Thrown Out Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mark Ruffalo is known for portraying Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The actor has been playing the character for around eight years now. He recently expressed concerns about Marvel removing him out of the MCU.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo thinks Marvel could throw him out of the MCU

In a recent interview with Variety, Mark Ruffalo was asked if he ever pinches himself on set when he plays the Hulk. He said yes and added that he does that every time he is whining like, ‘God damn, how long are we waiting for the set up?’ and then he remembers that he is not even supposed to be there. The actor mentioned that he just remembers to be grateful because he still cannot believe he is essaying the green guy in the MCU. He asserted that he still keeps thinking that the Marvel team is going to throw him out of the club. He noted that it is because he thinks he never belonged in the MCU in the first place and they are all going to find that out.

Mark Ruffalo said that he had never imagined himself playing The Hulk on the big screen. Recalling his old times, he stated that they had a little theatre and that was his dream come true. They were doing around 10 plays a year on Santa Monica Boulevary. The actor revealed that he was bartending as a side job, and when he walked in the theatres "it was heaven". Ruffalo asserted that it was when he met his wife Sunrise, and she advised him that he might be shooting a little bit low. She told him that she thinks he can probably expand what he thinks he is capable of.

Mark Ruffalo debuted as Bruce Banner / Hulk in the 2012 release The Avengers. He replaced Edward Norton, who played the character in a standalone film. Ruffalo then essayed the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is now one of the few actors from the original six Avengers to still be a part of the MCU. The actor might appear again in an upcoming She-Hulk series. He is still to get his own solo film.

