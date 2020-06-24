Will Pooja Hegde Be Perfect As 'Tara' If 'Made In Heaven' Was Made In South India?

Made In Heaven is one of the most successful web series of India. The Indian drama series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and received a positive response from audience and critics alike. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of Tara and Karan. They are two wedding planners based in Delhi who run an agency called Made In Heaven.

The Made In Heaven cast boasts of various talented actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi in lead roles.

Also Read | 'Made In Heaven' Fame Sobhita Dhulipala Takes 'baby Steps' In Yoga; Fans Disagree

The show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The first season of the show was received well and the works on the second season are currently underway. The gripping drama series proved to be a huge hit among the audience but what if the show gets a remake in South India? Here is a look at the Made In Heaven cast if the show is ever made in South India.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Video Cuts Costs Of 'Mirzapur', 'Made In Heaven' And 'The Family Man'?

Mahesh Babu as Karan Mehra

One of the lead roles in the series was played by Arjun Mathur. For the South Indian version of the series, Mahesh Babu might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Made In Heaven Instagram and Mahesh Babu Instagram

Also Read | Zoya Akhtar Gives A Sneak Peek Of 'Made In Heaven' Season 2; See Picture Here

Pooja Hegde as Tara Khanna

Sobhita Dhulipala had portrayed the complex character of Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven. Pooja Hegde can breathe life into this character in the South Indian remake of the show.

Image Credits: Made In Heaven Instagram and Pooja Hegde Instagram

Also Read | Can Kangana Ranaut Fill In Natalie's Shoes In 'V For Vendetta' Bollywood Remake?

Samantha Akkineni as Faiza Naqvi

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin had done a brilliant job as Faiza Naqvi in Made In Heaven. If the show is ever made with South Indian actors, Samantha Akkineni is the ideal actor to portray this role.

Image Credits: Made In Heaven Instagram and Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Suriya as Adil Khanna

Jim Sarbh’s performance as Adil Khanna in Made In Heaven earned him lots of praises. Suriya can play this role to perfection in the South Indian remake of the show.

Image Credits: Made In Heaven Instagram and suriyasivakumarofficial Instagram

Siddharth as Kabir Basrai

Kabir Basrai is one of the pivotal roles in the series which was played by Shashank Arora. For the South Indian version of the show, Siddharth is the ideal choice.

Image Credits: Made In Heaven Instagram and Siddharth Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna as Jaspreet AKA Jazz Kaur

Jaspreet AKA Jazz was played by Shivani Raghuvannshi. With her stellar looks and amazing acting skills, Rashmika Mandanna becomes the natural choice to play this role.

Image Credits: Made In Heaven Instagram and Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.