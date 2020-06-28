Ian Halperin Pens A Book On The Colorful Life Of Kim Kardashian And Her 'KUWTK' Family

Kim Kardashian and her entire family rose to fame with their controversial reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The popular Ameican reality TV show first started back in 2007 and ever since has been running successfully, with the 19th season already being filmed.

Due to the contentious personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, all the family members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are always under the constant limelight. In fact, celebrated author Ian Halperin added another feather to the hat by writing a notorious book about Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Read on to know more.

About "Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise of America's Royal Family" Book

Sometime back Ian Halperin published his book titled Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise of America's Royal Family. The interesting publication is loaded with a plethora of information about Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, and step-sister Kylie-Kendall Jenner, along with all the events which made Kim Kardashian the globally popular face she is today.

Since the very first episode itself of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!, Kris Jenner and her entire family have been tabloid favourites, for their unconventional relationships and other scandals.

Ian has recorded the important events and controversies, which gave rise to the popularity of Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars. Be it Kim Kardashian's weddings, her cat-fights or her emotional breakdowns, the Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise of America's Royal Family book has it all.

The riveting book also explains how Kim Kardashian and her sisters become so wealthy, that they now are counted amongst the most illustrious and rich celebrity families in the world.

This Halperin book also gives an insight into all the negativity and backlash the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family had to face from media as well. It is a very well-researched book, which is a compilation of each and every reason which made the Kar-Jenner clan, the millionaires they are.

The book also exposes the dark secrets, and lesser-known past of Kris Jenner, who is also the manager of her daughters. With all the scandalous details available, priced at 5.19 USD the Kardashian Dynasty: The Controversial Rise of America's Royal Family book is available on Amazon for purchase.

