Kim Kardashian To Kylie: Times When 'KUWTK' Sisters Had A Fashion Face-off With Each Other

Kim Kardashian and her family gained global attention when they first appeared in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, the entire Kardashian and Jenner family became tabloid favourites for their voguish taste in fashion, luxurious lifestyle and numerous controversies.

Source: Kris Jenner Instagram

All the Kardashian sisters are very popular for their alluring taste in fashion. Be it Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian or their manager mother Kris Jenner. The KUWTK stars always step out in style. In fact, sometimes they are twinning while sometimes they accidentally wear similar clothes and compete against each other over a fashion faceoff. Talking about fashion faceoff, let's take a look the times the Kardashian and Jenner sisters had a face-off.

Who Wore it better fashion faceoff between the KarJenners

Kim Kardashian West Vs Kourtney Kardashian

Source: Getty Images Entertainment Instagram

In this picture of Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney, we can see the two sisters donning similar leather bodysuits. The only difference is shade and the fact that Kim Kardashian opted for a matching jacket over her leather bodysuit. We definitely like both their style's, but Kourtney Kardashian looks pretty with her sleek hairdo and black sunglasses.

Kardashians Vs Jenners

Source: Wdb Instagram

This fashion faceoff is between Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kendell and Kylie Jenner. We can see all the uber-stylish sisters in blue denim and white top look. From this photo, one can easily say that each KUWTK star has her own sense of style. Each one looks wonderful in this fashion faceoff. Khloe did not choose to accessories her look, but Kylie on the other wore several accessories like layered necklaces and bracelet. Whereas Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner only wore a pair of glasses as an extra add on to their casual ensemble.

The tiger print dress-Kourtney Kardashian Vs Kima Kardashian

Source: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Source: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim also had a fashion faceoff recently when they both wore the exact same Roberto Cavalli tiger-print gown and posted their pics on social media. Kim Kardashian looked breathtaking in the dress. She opted for a long high braid and bronze makeup to accentuate her look. On the other hand, Kourtney kept her makeup minimalistic. However, we like both their styles equally.

