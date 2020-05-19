Khloe Kardashian: Compilation Of Her Funniest Moments On KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian is a highly popular socialite and TV personality. She is a global star, who rose fame after she appeared on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Post that, Khloe has carved a special niche in the hearts of people because of her strong personality. Out of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan, fans find her the funniest and most witty.

Khloe Kardashian has been in the limelight for her fashion, relationships and modelling work. She is an entrepreneur as well, who owns several business ventures, but of them, Good American and Dash are most popular. Khloe is always onto some mischief on the show. She's just unknowingly so funny, that you can stop smiling, whenever she's on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Talking about Khloe Kardashian and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we have compiled some of her funny moments from the much-talked-about reality show.

Khloe Kardashian's funny moments on KUWTK

When Khloe dressed as Kris Jenner

Audiences went into a frenzy when they saw Khloe Kardashian imitate Kris Jenner to the T. Khloe imitated her mother so well that it became difficult to recognise which one out of the two is real Kris Jenner. Khloe looked perfect, she nailed the Kris Jenner look like a pro. From her hair to makeup everything was so Kris, but what made the audience crack up laughing was the way she recited a story about all Keeping up with the Kardashians sisters.

When Khloe Kardashian became Kris Jenner's official assistant

Khloe Kardashian was her wittiest best when she interestingly was interviewed by Kim Kardashian at a restaurant. Khloe voluntarily decided to take the post of Kris's new assistant. During the interview, the way Khloe Kardashian answered to Kim's question was hysterically funny. She was like a house on fire, who wouldn't stop at anything.

The amalgamation of her hilarious moments

In this video, you can experience some of Khloe Kardashian's funniest moments ever on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. From Koko's shoe going missing in the mud to her buttering one of her sister's foot with an actual butterknife to calling Kylie Jenner a smurf. This video has it all. Not to miss the times she irritated her mother at the restaurant, this video is truly unmissable.

Khloe was recently in news for alleged patch-up pregnancy rumours with ex-beau Tristan Thompson. Apart from being a socialite and businesswoman, Khloe Kardashian is also a doting mother to her little munchkin True Thompson.

