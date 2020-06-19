'The Lord Of The Rings' Star Ian Holm Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Sir Ian Holm, the star in The Lord of the Rings and an Oscar-nominee, reportedly died on June 19 at the age of 88. While speaking to an international media outlet, Holm’s agent said that the veteran stage and film actor passed away peacefully in hospital with his family and carer. The men reportedly also said that Holm’s illness was related to Parkinson’s disease.

Holm, who also won a Bafta, was known for his roles as Dr Willis in The Madness of King George. According to an international media report, he was classically trained and was also known for his memorable performances in Shakespeare plays like King Lear and also a Broadway production of Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming. His final days were also reportedly documented in a series of pastel portraits by his wide, Sophie de Stempel.

‘Ferociously talented’

Nominated for an Oscar for his role as maverick athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 film ‘Chariots of Fire’, Holm made the move from the stage to the screen mid-way of his career. He was born in 1931 in Essex and he reportedly quit theatre in 1976 after a severe case of stage fright. However, he found a new generation of admirers and fans after he played the role of Bilbo Baggins in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, including ‘The Hobbit’.

Holm’s agent, Alex Irwin, in a statement said, “His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely”.

We're very sad to hear that Ian Holm has passed away. He was an extraordinary actor and we have wonderful memories of his performance at the National Theatre as King Lear (1997).



📷 John Haynes

We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981.

