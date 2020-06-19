Tom Holland Is "not Great", Thought Stan Lee On Their First Meeting; Read Details

Tom Holland seems to have become infamous for his awkward moments, be it on the sets of the Marvel movies or during interviews about the same. The Spider-Man star is known to often accidentally drops spoilers. Thus, it comes as no big surprise that Holland had a very hilariously awkward first meeting with the late Stan Lee.

Tom Holland's first meeting with Stan Lee

Recently, the Guardians of The Galaxy director, James Gunn revealed another hilarious Tom Holland story in a question and answer segment on Instagram. He recounted the first time Tom Holland met Marvel comic creator, Stan Lee, and how it turned into a hilarious situation. The incident is from the time when Holland was just recruited on board to play Spider-Man.

James Gunn said that after he introduced Tom Holland to Stan Lee, the latter said straightaway that he heard Holland was great but personally he did not see it. Gunn said they all started laughing after this knowing Lee was only joking. He also added that later, in a 2018 tweet, Stan Lee had actually gone on to praise Holland calling him "my friend Tom" and saying the latter was a "great Spider-Man". Holland was the exact height and age that Lee envisioned this Marvel character when he first wrote Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, MCU has come up with Phase 4 which will be kicked off with the single, Black Widow. The movie is slated to release on November 6, 2020, in the USA. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weiz. Black Widow is one of the most awaited MCU movies which tells the story behind the assassin, Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff. The latter was killed while trying to secure the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

On the other hand, the third Spider-Man single is also due to release on July 16, 2021. It is the 28th MCU movie and takes up from the cliffhanger at which Spider-Man: Far From Home ended. So far, apart from Tom Holland, only J Jonah Jameson's name is known as a cast of Spider-Man 3.

