Ian McKellen Supports JoJo Siwa's Coming Out Announcement, Shares A Heartfelt Message

17-year-old singer, actor, dancer, and YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa came out to her 31.6 million TikTok followers and her 10.3 million Instagram followers as being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. The internet broke out to honour JoJo Siwa and welcomed her to the LGBTQ Community. The news created a huge buzz among her fans worldwide, the LGBTQ Community, and Hollywood celebrities. Recently, Ian McKellen shared a heartfelt message on Twitter to support her coming out.

Ian McKellen on JoJo Siwa's announcement

The Lord Of The Rings star stated that he hopes JoJo Siwa puts aside any negative reaction to her coming-out and at this time she deserves praise and empathy for taking control of her life in such a public way. The followers applauded his support and were overwhelmed by his words. One of them said “a king supporting a queen” while a follower wrote, “Gandalf just tweeted about JoJo Siwa.” Other followers appreciated her coming out in their comments and showing their love and acceptance for the Dance Mom's veteran actor.

I hope @itsjojosiwa puts aside any negative reaction to her coming-out, at a time when she deserves praise and empathy for taking control of her life in such a public way. https://t.co/dIVhuEpG4l — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 28, 2021

The reaction to her coming out was mainly positive on social media, however, an unnerving parent said that she won’t allow her daughter to watch her videos anymore, and in response to that Siwa left a comment saying, “Okay!”. It was not just Ian Mckellen but other celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton, who showed their love and support for her coming out.

JoJo Siwa's Announcement

Earlier this year her TikTok video lip-syncing on Lady Gaga’s hit album song Born This Way, which is widely known as LGBTQ anthem, went viral on the internet. Later she posted a photo on Twitter with her wearing a t-shirt that said “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”, and the caption said her cousin gave her the shirt. And finally, she confirmed in an Instagram Live that she is a part of the LGBTQ Community and thanked her fans for their love and support. She declined to put any label on her sexual orientation and in response to a fan’s question she shared she believed her person was going to be her person and whether it was a girl or a boy it will be ‘great’ either way.

