Nina Dobrev's Makeup Looks Are Definitely Going To Help You Ace Your Party Look Right

Nikolina Kamenova Dobrev or Nina Dobrev as she is popularly called, is a Canadian actor who rose to fame with her portrayal of Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries. Recently, however, she has also started to give makeup tutorials for her fans on her Instagram account. Here are three looks by the actor which will sort out one’s makeup queries:

The party look

Nina Dobrev, in this picture, applied the kind of makeup perfect for a party. She kept her base natural and applied brownish blusher on her cheeks. She did up her eyes in a natural, nude shade with a slight shimmer to them. However, she opted for a burgundy lipstick changing the otherwise simple look to a dramatic one. Nina Dobrev’s look is perfect for those who believe in 'less-is-more' when going for a party.

Also Read: Bella Hadid And The Timeline Of All Her Alleged Boyfriends Till Date

The brunch look

In this picture, the model opted for a very subtle look which is perfect for a brunch or a casual day-out in the city. She kept her base extremely natural and went for nude lips. Nina, however, added a black eyeshadow with shimmer adding some glam to her otherwise simple look. This look can be opted for with any kind of outfit barring light pastels, making it a beautiful paradox of glamorous and casual.

Also Read: Cardi B's Experimental Looks Prove The Singer Can Pull Off Any Outfit; See Pics

The boss lady look

Nina Dobrev, in this picture, has donned a pantsuit giving her a very boss-lady vibe. She opted for a kind of makeup to keep in with the theme. Nina went for a very minimalistic look with mascara-coated eyelashes. She put on a dull red lipstick to match her clothes. The makeup sported by Nina Dobrev is perfect for the office as it is not too bright and neither is it too simple. It conveys just the right amount of glamour to an office-look.

Also Read: Jaden Smith's Quirky Comments On Instagram Are Winning The Internet

Also Read: Joe Jonas And Sophie Tuner's Net Worth Proves Why They Are Hollywood's Powerhouse