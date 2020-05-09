Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears Iconic 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Prom Dress After 23 Years

American supernatural drama television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended back in 2003 after a glorious run of 145 episodes spanning across seven seasons. It has been 17 years since Sarah Michelle Gellar last appeared as the character of Buffy Summers. Though the series ended long back, the actor Sarah Michelle Gellar hasn't forgotten it, as it reportedly helped her become a household name for many viewers.

To treat her fans amid the coronavirus lockdown, Sarah took to her Instagram and posted a photo of herself donning the same prom dress she wore in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Check out her post below -

Sarah Michelle Gellar' Instagram post

Sarah Michelle Gellar was last seen sporting this dress back in the season one finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The episode was titled Prophecy Girl and featured Buffy Summers slaying the undead of Sunnydale town. It has been over 23 years since the season one finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired on television and Sarah Michelle Gellar can still pull-off the dress magnificently.

The Prophecy Girl episode was one of the important in Buffy the Vampire Slayer series' narrative as it was the season one finale. It was the first episode that was both written and directed by series director Joss Whedon. The episode featured Buffy Summers facing her first big villain in the series, a vampiric monster. Buffy Summers character also dies for a brief time in the episode but is revived by the end of it.

Recently, a few rumours about a continuation or reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer were doing rounds on the internet. But no concrete details have been shared with the public yet. Sarah Michelle Gellar has previously denied any involvement with a sequel of the series on various public platforms. As per reports, it is speculated that the new spin-off or reboot series of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will not include Sarah Michelle Gellar.

