'iCarly': Ahead Of The Show's Reboot, Here's What Noah Munck Aka Gibby Has Been Up To

Noah Munck is most popularly known for his role of iCarly’s Gibby and the character gained immense popularity among the audience. iCarly had a brief run on Nickelodeon, starting from 2007 to 2012. It has been nearly a decade since the show ended, but it was recently announced that the show is up for a revival for the audiences to enjoy. The old fans of the show might have wondered what Noah Munck was up to all these years. Here is what you need to know about the actor’s recent past.

What has "iCarly’s Gibby" Noah Munck been up to?

The character of Gibby became an instant hit after its introduction, up to the point that the character was also about to get a spinoff, as reported in IMDb. The show was supposed to follow the story of Gibby who would be mentoring four kids, but the spinoff never happened. However, Noa Munck has been following his own goals, as he has shifted from acting to making EDM, according to Distractify. While he has made a few on-screen appearances since iCarly ended, he hasn’t been part of any major show. He has thus shifted his focus to creating EDM, which is a highly followed genre of music.

While having entered the world of EDM, Noah has created a Youtube channel called "SADWORLDBEATS” which has his collection of songs. With the first two seasons of iCarly currently streaming on Netflix, the show is all set to go for a reboot. But it has not been confirmed yet whether or not Noah Munck would be returning or not. It is, however, confirmed that Jennette will not be returning for the reboot of the show.

Noah Munck has largely kept his personal life out of the limelight. He has worked in a handful of television films and shows in the past after iCarly had come to an end. These include Nicky Deuce, Swindle, Phineas and Ferb, Rules of Engagement, Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn and more. He has also worked in the popular film Bad Teacher, which starred Cameron Diaz in the lead.

