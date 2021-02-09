Iggy Azalea Is Excited As She Shares That Her Son Onyx Is "about To Walk Any Day Now"

Rapper Iggy Azalea seemed extremely happy watching her son Onyx grow as time passed by. The rapper mom shared a tweet in which she specifically highlighted that her son is about to walk any day now. Nine-month-old Onyx made his mother proud by taking a few baby steps as posted by the rapper in the tweet. Iggy seemed very excited with these small steps and shared her joy in the tweet. She also went on to write that she is very excited about watching him grow.

Iggy Azalea seems excited as her son Onyx makes his baby steps

Iggy Azalea wrote about how her son is trying his best to walk and that he has learnt to stand up now. She went on to write how Onyx stands up and moves a few steps forward only to land back on his rear, due to poor balance. The young child has yet to get the momentum of walking and therefore he has been taking baby steps. Mother Iggy Azalea seemed very proud of her son and did not hold back as she tweeted her excitement in a single tweet. She mentioned that he will walk any day now and she is very excited for the moment when he actually does it.

Iggy has kept Onyx and her pregnancy away from the limelight for a long time. It was only a couple of months earlier that the rapper finally decided to introduce her son publicly on social media. Since then Iggy Azalea has not held back and has been quite vocal about the cute little things her son does. She recently took to Instagram to post a picture with her son whom she held close in a warm embrace. The mother and son duo looked amazing with the beautiful city skyline complementing the picture in the background. Fans were delighted by these posts and filled the comments section with hearts as they loved watching young Onyx grow. People also shared the same joy, as Iggy updated fans on Onyx’s walking pattern. Fans seemed to share the same excitement as Iggy as they commented on the tweet shared by the rapper.

image credits: Iggy Azalea instagram

