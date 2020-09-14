Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre Welcome Their Baby Boy; Read Details

Congratulatory wishes and positive notes are pouring in for Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre as they have gone to welcome their first child together. The actor spilt the beans while he was promoting his latest film Concrete Cowboy at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. He also confirmed to ET Canada that he and his wife are now parents to a baby boy.

During the interview with the portal, the actor went on to talk about the importance of the film. And while he was at it, the actor concluded saying that he is the father of two boys and he definitely cannot wait for his youngest to see this film. The actor is currently married to Sabrina Dhowre and also has an 18-year-old daughter, Isan, and a 6-year-old son, Winston, from his previous relationships.

About the duo’s wedding

Idris Elba tied the knot with model Sabrina Dhowre in a secret ceremony in Morocco. According to British Vogue, Elba and his better half exchanged vows at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh. Sabrina was dressed in a head-to-toe custom creation by Vera Wang for her big day. For the ceremony, she donned a classic white off-shoulder gown and later changed into an embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones. While Elba, on the other hand, was seen sporting a bespoke suit tailored by Ozwald Boateng. The wedding celebrations spread over three days, with guests attending a “colours of the Souk” dinner the evening before. Take a look at the post below.

About him and wife testing positive

The actor and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, had been tested positive for coronavirus early in the outbreak. During an interview with Radio Times, the actor revealed that he had completely recovered and felt very fortunate to be alive. He also said he was very happy that he was able to combat the virus. Idris revealed that he was asymptomatic and had no significant symptoms. He said it struck him very hard emotionally because it wasn't very well known back then. It had an emotional effect on him and his wife, and they were taken back by it.

On the work front

The film, Concrete Cowboy, helmed by Ricky Staub was recently on September 13, 2020. The actor is seen sharing screen space with Jharrel Jerome and Lorraine Toussaint in lead roles. The film revolves around a teenager who explores the world of urban horseback riding when he moves to North Philadelphia with his estranged father.

