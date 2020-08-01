Fan Says Keanu Reeves Should've Been In 'The Old Guard', Charlize Theron Agrees; See Post

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to compliments about his youthful glow. But one fan took it a step further on Twitter when he tweeted to Netflix saying they should have cast the actor in the Charlize Theron starrer The Old Guard. This tweet went viral on Twitter in no time and Charlize Theron herself reacted to this suggestion.

Keanu Reeves should have been part of The Old Guard and Theron agrees

American actor Keanu Reeves is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Matrix fame is not only adored by fans across the globe but by his co-stars as well. No wonder he is also deemed as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But apart from his heart of gold, Keanu is also famous for his youthful looks.

At the age of 55, the John Wick actor can give many young stars a run for their money. Reeves’ youthful glow has led to many fan theories stating that the actor is aging in reverse and getting younger by the day. One fan recently took this famous fan theory a step further.

This fan took to Twitter and shared a collage of Keanu's pictures over the years. Apart from finding Reeves’ doppelgänger from 1530 and 1875, this Twitter user also pointed out a major blunder committed by the streaming giant Netflix. The user tweeted to Netflix stating that they should’ve cast Keanu Reeves in their Charlize Theron starrer film The Old Guard.

Can’t help but think that Netflix missed the opportunity to cast Keanu Reeves as Keanu Reeves in The Old Guard pic.twitter.com/X145st3p0g — Juan Guzman (@Juan2Threezy) July 20, 2020

This hilarious suggestion went viral in no time. This suggestion also fits right in with The Old Guard plot since the film is about regenerative old warriors who help people. The plotline fits well with Keanu Reeves’ action-filled filmography and his kind-hearted gestures towards fans and his co-stars.

Even Charlize Theron, The Old Guard actor herself reacted to it on Twitter. While retweeting and commenting she wrote, “Honestly though living forever would be MUCH easier with Keanu around”. This tweet was not only a heart-melting response but led to fans wanting the two actors to reunite onscreen once again. Take a look at Charlize’s response to this suggestion and other fan reactions here.

Honestly though living forever would be MUCH easier with Keanu around https://t.co/W7wDMvfEol pic.twitter.com/DNWXxvhoHt — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 31, 2020

Maybe that’s were they got the idea of the guy and the painting and immortality from Keanu Life lol — judy myers(CONSTUTION LOYALIST) (@lostgirljm) July 31, 2020

Would love to see him in the sequel! #TheOldGuardNetflix — Kait 🇨🇦ミ☆ (@1Band1D1Dream) July 31, 2020

