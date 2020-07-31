Tim Allen Reacts To Death Rumours On Twitter, Says 'Imagine My Surprise When I Woke Up'

There are a number of times a rumour has been spread about a popular celebrity. This time, it's Tim Allen and the rumour stated that he has passed away. This has been trending on various social meid sites lately. Because of this, Tim Allen himself had to reach out to his fans who got worried after listening to these rumours. Read more to know what Tim Allen had to say about these rumours.

Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I'm dead?! How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I'm DYING to know.. #DeadManWalking — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 30, 2020

Tim Allen stops rumours stating that he is dead

Rather than being angry, Tim Allen was very confused when he got to hear about the rumour of his death. It is very common that Twitter goes into a tailspin over the chain of tweets that a celebrity has passed away. The biggest problem here is that there is no verification of the sources that have been uploaded on the internet. Just like Tim Allen other popular stars like Jeff Goldblum, Jackie Chan and Avril Lavigne have also been a part of this set of rumours. Lynne McGranger was also a part of such news that was leaked 3 months ago.

I will give away 5 free Madden codes to anyone who quote tweets this with the correct name of this person pic.twitter.com/R8VkoFJjM4 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 30, 2020

Tim Allen’s death rumours were the after-effects of the doing of popular sports bloggers, @BarstoolBigCat and @PardonMyTake. They were trying to prove that they could easily get a random celebrity’s name to trend on the social media website and this time it was the Home Improvement actor’s chance. @BarstoolBigCat took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of Tim Allen and captioned it with, "I will give away 5 free Madden codes to anyone who quote tweets this with the correct name of this person”. But the fans too tricked everyone as they started writing RIP Tim Allen with pictures of some other celebrities. Here are some of the fan tweets about Tim Allen’s death.

More about Tim Allen

Tim Allen has been one of the most popular celebrities in the media industry. He is popular for playing the role of Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on ABC’s Home Improvement. He was a part of this show from the year 1991 till 1999. He is also remembered for playing the character, Mike Baxter on the ABC/Fox popular comedy show called Last Man Standing. He has also been a part of some popular movies including For Richer or Poorer (1997), Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), Galaxy Quest (1999), Big Trouble (2002), Christmas with the Kranks (2004), The Shaggy Dog (2006), Wild Hogs (2007), Redbelt (2008), and Crazy on the Outside (2010).

