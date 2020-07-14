Actor Idris Elba Reveals That He Does Not Agree With Censoring Classic Historic Comedies

Actor Idris Elba recently opened about diversity in the television industry and the need for change during an interview with a news portal. Idris revealed that that screen diversity can't be accomplished by money alone. He said that a solid plan and goal needs to be built to create positive change.

The actor also spoke about the recent wave of British and American TV shows that have censored racial awareness scenes or episodes. He also revealed that he does not agree with censoring classic historic comedies that might now offend people.

Idris further explained saying that to mock the truth, one has to know the truth. He also said that to censor racist themes within a show, he thinks that viewers must know that people have made shows like this. The actor revealed that the commissioners and archive-holders are pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time. He added that as per him, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, and also the audience must know what they are getting themselves into.

Idris’ remarks came after British comedies like Little Britain, Peep Show and The Mighty Boosh had episodes taken off streaming platforms after featuring white characters in blackface. Meanwhile in America, 30 Rock and Scrubs are two of the shows that have been taken down for the exact same reason.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Ricky Staub’s Concrete Cowboy. He will be seen sharing screen space with Jharrel Jerome and Lorraine Toussaint in pivotal roles. The movie has completed its filming process and is expected to hit the silver screens in September 2020.

In other news

The actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre had tested positive for the novel coronavirus early in the outbreak. The actor recently revealed during an interview with a news portal that he has fully recovered and felt very lucky to be alive. He also said that he was very thankful as he was able to kick the virus. Idris revealed that he was asymptomatic and did not get any major symptoms. He said that it mentally hit him very hard as it was not very known back then. Hence, it had a mental impact on both him and his wife and they were traumatic about it.

