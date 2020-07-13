Kiki Layne's Net Worth After 2 Years In Hollywood Will Leave You Impressed, Read Details

Kiki Layne is an up and coming American actor who seems to have delivered some wonderful performances on screen. She made her debut in the year 2018 and already seems to be on her way to becoming one of the prominent names in Hollywood. She has already gathered a huge fan base too. Here's a look at this actor's net worth.

Kiki Layne's net worth

Although after being just two years in Hollywood, Kiki Layne seems to have had an illustrious career already. Her net worth is estimated to be at $2 million. Kiki had her breakthrough performance with If Beale Street Could Talk prior to which she worked in Chicago Med and an untitled Lena Waithe project.

Kiki Layne then became popular for her role in The Old Guard which is an action flick. In the movie, she essayed the character of Number Nine. In between, she also appeared in movies like Native Son, Captive State and The Staggering Girl. She again gained a lot of appreciation and popularity for her role in Coming 2 America.

Besides her list of movies and television shows, Kiki Layne has also landed many valuable endorsements. According to reports, she has received deals from Dior, Valentino, Gucci and Prada. Her social media hold also seems to be extremely strong with 66.5 thousand followers on Instagram.

Kiki Layne's early life

According to reports, Kiki Layne was born on December 10, 1991, in Cincinnati in Ohio, America. Kiki has two brothers who are known to be happily married to their respective partners. The Layne family seems to be a close-knit one and Kiki's Instagram posts stand proof to this. She also seems to be particularly close to her mother whom she chose to accompany her to 2019 Oscars.

According to reports, Kiki Layne has attended School for Creative and Performing Arts. She is also known to have studied Camera Active Intensive from Acting Studio Chicago. Kiki has also got a BFA degree from The Theatre School, DePaul University.

Kiki Layne's boyfriend

Rumours suggested that Kiki Layne was dating Michael B Jordan. They were spotted early in 2019 getting cosy at the Sundance. Reports claimed that the two actors arrived 10 minutes apart at Utah-based pop club, Park City. However, this proved to be a standalone incident and never again they were seen together in public.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

